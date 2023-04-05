Cardinals vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (4-1) and the St. Louis Cardinals (2-3) at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 8-7 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves taking home the win. Game time is at 1:15 PM on April 5.
The Cardinals will call on Miles Mikolas versus the Braves and Bryce Elder.
Cardinals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Cardinals vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 8, Cardinals 7.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- Last season, the Cardinals were favored 99 times and won 65, or 65.7%, of those games.
- Last season, St. Louis won 55 of its 82 games, or 67.1%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
- With 772 runs scored a season ago, St. Louis ranked No. 5 in all of baseball.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all league pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Blue Jays
|L 10-9
|Miles Mikolas vs Alek Manoah
|April 1
|Blue Jays
|W 4-1
|Jack Flaherty vs Kevin Gausman
|April 2
|Blue Jays
|W 9-4
|Jordan Montgomery vs Chris Bassitt
|April 3
|Braves
|L 8-4
|Jake Woodford vs Charlie Morton
|April 4
|Braves
|L 4-1
|Steven Matz vs Dylan Dodd
|April 5
|Braves
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Bryce Elder
|April 7
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Brandon Woodruff
|April 8
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Eric Lauer
|April 9
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jake Woodford vs Freddy Peralta
|April 10
|@ Rockies
|-
|Steven Matz vs German Márquez
|April 11
|@ Rockies
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Kyle Freeland
