The Memphis Grizzlies (50-29) will be monitoring seven players on the injury report, including Ja Morant, as they prepare for a Wednesday, April 5 matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans (40-39) at Smoothie King Center, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.

The Grizzlies head into this contest after a 119-109 victory over the Trail Blazers on Tuesday. In the Grizzlies' win, Desmond Bane led the way with 30 points (adding seven rebounds and five assists).

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Luke Kennard SG Questionable Ankle 9.1 2.7 1.5 Ja Morant PG Questionable Hip 26.4 5.9 8.1 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10.0 5.5 1.3 Xavier Tillman PF Questionable Ankle 7.0 5.0 1.6 Ziaire Williams SF Out Foot/Ankle 5.2 2.1 0.7 Jake LaRavia PF Out Calf 3.0 1.8 0.6

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: Out (Hamstring), Jose Alvarado: Out (Tibia)

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSSE

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies put up only 4.4 more points per game (116.7) than the Pelicans allow their opponents to score (112.3).

Memphis has put together a 40-8 record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.

Over their past 10 games, the Grizzlies are scoring 122.8 points per contest, 6.1 more than their season average (116.7).

Memphis hits 12.0 three-pointers per game (15th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.8 on average.

The Grizzlies rank 16th in the NBA with 112.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and second defensively with 108.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -6 227.5

