Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Braves - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Arenado -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on April 5 at 1:15 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate (2022)
- Arenado hit .293 with 42 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 55 walks.
- He ranked 18th in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action last season.
- Arenado picked up a hit in 67.3% of his games last season (101 of 150), with multiple hits in 46 of those contests (30.7%).
- He homered in 19.3% of his games last season (150 in all), going deep in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Arenado picked up an RBI in 59 out of 150 games last season (39.3%), with two or more RBIz in 30 of them (20.0%).
- He came around to score in 60 of his 150 games a season ago (40.0%), with two or more runs scored 14 times (9.3%).
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|73
|.282
|AVG
|.303
|.353
|OBP
|.369
|.509
|SLG
|.556
|34
|XBH
|39
|14
|HR
|16
|50
|RBI
|53
|30/29
|K/BB
|42/26
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|73
|50 (64.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|51 (69.9%)
|19 (24.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|27 (37.0%)
|31 (40.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|29 (39.7%)
|14 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|15 (20.5%)
|31 (40.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|28 (38.4%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Braves pitching staff was second in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combined to give up 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Elder makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 23-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings in his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3 against the Miami Marlins.
- In his 10 appearances last season he finished with a 2-4 record, had a 3.17 ERA, and a 1.241 WHIP.
