The Milwaukee Bucks (58-22) are underdogs (+8) for an attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (50-30) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 118 - Grizzlies 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Bucks (+ 8)

Bucks (+ 8) Pick OU: Over (229.5)



The Grizzlies have covered less often than the Bucks this season, sporting an ATS record of 36-40-4, as opposed to the 42-33-5 mark of the Bucks.

Memphis and its opponents have gone over the total 45% of the time this season (36 out of 80). That's less often than Milwaukee and its opponents have (39 out of 80).

The Grizzlies have a .758 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (47-15) this season while the Bucks have a .286 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-10).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

So far this year, Memphis is putting up 116.9 points per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) and allowing 112.9 points per contest (12th-ranked).

The Grizzlies are dishing out 25.9 dimes per game, which ranks them 10th in the NBA in 2022-23.

With 12 treys per game, the Grizzlies rank 15th in the NBA. They own a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Of the shots attempted by Memphis in 2022-23, 63% of them have been two-pointers (72.6% of the team's made baskets) and 37% have been threes (27.4%).

