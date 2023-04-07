Grizzlies vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (58-22) are underdogs (+7.5) for an attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (50-30) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE.
Grizzlies vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-7.5
|-
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- In Memphis' 80 games with a set total, 36 have hit the over (45%).
- The Grizzlies are 39-41-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Memphis has been favored 62 times and won 47, or 75.8%, of those games.
- This season, Memphis has won 18 of its 21 games, or 85.7%, when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.
Grizzlies vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|0
|0%
|116.9
|234
|112.9
|225.8
|231.0
|Bucks
|0
|0%
|117.1
|234
|112.9
|225.8
|227.5
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- The Grizzlies have gone 7-3 over their past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- The Grizzlies have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.
- When playing at home, Memphis has a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (14-25-0).
- The Grizzlies record 116.9 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 112.9 the Bucks give up.
- Memphis is 31-18 against the spread and 40-9 overall when scoring more than 112.9 points.
Grizzlies vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|39-41
|12-14
|36-44
|Bucks
|44-36
|0-0
|41-39
Grizzlies vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Bucks
|116.9
|117.1
|9
|6
|31-18
|34-16
|40-9
|43-7
|112.9
|112.9
|12
|12
|32-21
|35-18
|40-13
|45-8
