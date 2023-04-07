The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.593), slugging percentage (.650) and OPS (1.243) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks sixth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in five of six games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has hit a long ball in one of six games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Goldschmidt has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in three of six games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings