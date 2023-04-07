Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Brewers - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Willson Contreras (coming off going 0-for-1) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Willson Contreras At The Plate (2022)
- Contreras hit .243 with 23 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 45 walks.
- Contreras got a hit in 58.4% of his 113 games last year, with more than one hit in 24.8% of them.
- He went yard in 17.7% of his games in 2022 (20 of 113), including 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras drove in a run in 39 games last season out 113 (34.5%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (8.8%). He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- He scored a run in 41.6% of his 113 games last season, with more than one run in 13.3% of those games (15).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|54
|.259
|AVG
|.224
|.362
|OBP
|.335
|.459
|SLG
|.474
|23
|XBH
|24
|10
|HR
|12
|33
|RBI
|22
|55/24
|K/BB
|48/21
|4
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|54
|38 (64.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (51.9%)
|14 (23.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (25.9%)
|28 (47.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (35.2%)
|9 (15.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (20.4%)
|20 (33.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (35.2%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.85 team ERA ranked 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combined to allow 190 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (25th in the league).
- Woodruff (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Brewers, his second this season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 23rd, .667 WHIP ranks ninth, and 12 K/9 ranks 11th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.