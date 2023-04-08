Cardinals vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 8
Saturday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (6-1) and St. Louis Cardinals (2-5) matching up at American Family Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on April 8.
The St. Louis Cardinals will give the ball to Jordan Montgomery (1-0, 5.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Eric Lauer (1-0, 3.38 ERA).
Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Brewers 6, Cardinals 3.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites three times this season and won once.
- St. Louis has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -160 odds on them winning this game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 61.5% chance to win.
- St. Louis has scored 29 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.23).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 2
|Blue Jays
|W 9-4
|Jordan Montgomery vs Chris Bassitt
|April 3
|Braves
|L 8-4
|Jake Woodford vs Charlie Morton
|April 4
|Braves
|L 4-1
|Steven Matz vs Dylan Dodd
|April 5
|Braves
|L 5-2
|Miles Mikolas vs Bryce Elder
|April 7
|@ Brewers
|L 4-0
|Jack Flaherty vs Brandon Woodruff
|April 8
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Eric Lauer
|April 9
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jake Woodford vs Freddy Peralta
|April 10
|@ Rockies
|-
|Steven Matz vs German Márquez
|April 11
|@ Rockies
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Kyle Freeland
|April 12
|@ Rockies
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs José Ureña
|April 13
|Pirates
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Vince Velásquez
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.