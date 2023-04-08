Juan Yepez -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the hill, on April 8 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Juan Yepez Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer

Eric Lauer TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Juan Yepez At The Plate (2022)

Yepez hit .253 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

Yepez got a hit 48 times last season in 78 games (61.5%), including 16 multi-hit games (20.5%).

He went yard in 12 of 78 games in 2022 (15.4%), including 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 22 of 78 games last year (28.2%), Yepez drove in a run, and six of those games (7.7%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

He touched home plate in 29.5% of his games last year (23 of 78), with more than one run on five occasions (6.4%).

Juan Yepez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 34 GP 40 .237 AVG .266 .282 OBP .307 .456 SLG .439 13 XBH 12 6 HR 6 13 RBI 17 26/7 K/BB 35/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 37 GP 41 22 (59.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (63.4%) 6 (16.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (24.4%) 10 (27.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (31.7%) 6 (16.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (14.6%) 8 (21.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (34.1%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)