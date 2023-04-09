After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Freddy Peralta) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan has two home runs and two walks while hitting .269.
  • In five of seven games this year, Donovan has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in two of seven games played this year, and in 6.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year (42.9%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 1
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.2 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.79).
  • The Brewers give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.9 per game).
  • Peralta (1-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his second start this season.
  • His most recent time out was on Monday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.