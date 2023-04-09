Grizzlies vs. Thunder: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 9
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (39-42) battle Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (51-30) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Paycom Center, with a start time of 3:30 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Thunder matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|Thunder Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Grizzlies (-1)
|229.5
|-110
|-110
|BetMGM
|Grizzlies (-1.5)
|229.5
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|Grizzlies (-2)
|229
|-120
|+100
|Tipico
|Grizzlies (-1.5)
|-
|-130
|+110
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Betting Trends
- The Grizzlies outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game (scoring 117.1 points per game to rank sixth in the league while allowing 113 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA) and have a +338 scoring differential overall.
- The Thunder score 117.5 points per game (fifth in NBA) and concede 116.6 (19th in league) for a +74 scoring differential overall.
- These two teams rack up a combined 234.6 points per game, 5.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams surrender 229.6 points per game combined, 0.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- Memphis has compiled a 36-40-5 record against the spread this season.
- Oklahoma City is 45-34-2 ATS this season.
Grizzlies and Thunder NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Grizzlies
|+1900
|+650
|-10000
|Thunder
|+100000
|+50000
|+650
