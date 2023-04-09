On Sunday, Paul Goldschmidt (on the back of going 1-for-5 with a double) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Brewers.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.500) this season, fueled by 10 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.

Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in six of eight games this season (75.0%), with at least two hits on four occasions (50.0%).

He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Goldschmidt has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in four of eight games so far this year.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

