Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Brewers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman, who went 2-for-5 last time out, take on Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Brewers.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has three walks while hitting .276.
- In six of eight games this season (75.0%), Edman has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his eight games this year.
- Edman has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in three games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.2 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers' 2.79 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up seven home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- The Brewers will look to Peralta (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
