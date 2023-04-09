Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Brewers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Willson Contreras (coming off going 1-for-5 with an RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Brewers.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has a double and a walk while hitting .269.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in five of seven games this season (71.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.2 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.79).
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up seven home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Peralta (1-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his second start this season.
- In his last time out on Monday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering two hits.
