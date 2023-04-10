The St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies will play on Monday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with Paul Goldschmidt and C.J. Cron among those expected to step up at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 14th in baseball with 10 total home runs.

St. Louis' .428 slugging percentage is 11th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a league-best .294 batting average.

St. Louis is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging four runs per game (36 total).

The Cardinals rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .365.

The Cardinals strike out 7.3 times per game to rank fourth in baseball.

St. Louis' pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis' 4.78 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average baseball's fourth-highest WHIP (1.557).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Steven Matz (0-1) gets the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/4/2023 Braves L 4-1 Home Steven Matz Dylan Dodd 4/5/2023 Braves L 5-2 Home Miles Mikolas Bryce Elder 4/7/2023 Brewers L 4-0 Away Jack Flaherty Brandon Woodruff 4/8/2023 Brewers W 6-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Eric Lauer 4/9/2023 Brewers L 6-1 Away Jake Woodford Freddy Peralta 4/10/2023 Rockies - Away Steven Matz German Márquez 4/11/2023 Rockies - Away Miles Mikolas Kyle Freeland 4/12/2023 Rockies - Away Jack Flaherty José Ureña 4/13/2023 Pirates - Home Jordan Montgomery Vince Velásquez 4/14/2023 Pirates - Home Jake Woodford Johan Oviedo 4/15/2023 Pirates - Home Steven Matz Roansy Contreras

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.