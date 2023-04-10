After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Dylan Carlson and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Colorado Rockies (who will start German Marquez) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: German Márquez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

  • Carlson is batting .353 with a double and a walk.
  • Carlson has had a base hit in four of six games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Carlson has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored in four of six games so far this season.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.5 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.55).
  • The Rockies rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (12 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Rockies will look to Marquez (1-1) in his third start this season.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 4.76 ERA ranks 66th, 1.059 WHIP ranks 31st, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 66th among qualifying pitchers this season.
