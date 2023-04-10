After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Colorado Rockies (who will start German Marquez) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: German Márquez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .459, fueled by two extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 27th in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 81st in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
  • Arenado enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .368 with one homer.
  • Arenado has gotten a hit in all nine games this year, with more than one hit four times (44.4%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • In four games this season (44.4%), Arenado has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once four times this year (44.4%), including one multi-run game.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.55 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (12 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Rockies will look to Marquez (1-1) in his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (4.76), 30th in WHIP (1.059), and 68th in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
