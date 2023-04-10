On Monday, Tommy Edman (coming off going 0-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be German Marquez. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

German Márquez TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .250 with four walks.

In six of nine games this season (66.7%), Edman has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In nine games played this season, he has not homered.

Edman has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings