When the (3-7) go head to head against the (5-6) at Coors Field on Tuesday, April 11 at 8:40 PM ET, Miles Mikolas will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he currently has 12).

The Cardinals are -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+145). The contest's total has been set at 12 runs.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (0-1, 9.64 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won two out of the five games in which they've been favored.

The Cardinals have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Rockies have been victorious in three of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rockies have won two of six games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+125) 2.5 (+115) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (-133) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-149) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (-105) Taylor Motter 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Willson Contreras 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+120) Tyler O'Neill 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+115)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central +135 - 2nd

