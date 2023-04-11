Lakers vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Play-In Tournament
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8.5-point underdogs heading into an NBA Playoffs Play-In game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 119 - Timberwolves 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Timberwolves
- Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 8.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (233)
- The Lakers' .488 ATS win percentage (40-39-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Timberwolves' .476 mark (39-41-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread compared to the 2-2 ATS record Los Angeles racks up as an 8.5-point favorite.
- When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Los Angeles does it better (52.4% of the time) than Minnesota (45.1%).
- The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season while the Timberwolves have a .488 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (21-22).
Lakers Performance Insights
- This season, Los Angeles is averaging 117.2 points per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) and surrendering 116.6 points per contest (20th-ranked).
- The Lakers are averaging 25.3 assists per game, which ranks them 15th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- So far this season, the Lakers are making 10.8 treys per game (24th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 34.6% (24th-ranked) from three-point land.
- Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers and 35.1% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's baskets, 74.8% are two-pointers and 25.2% are three-pointers.
Timberwolves Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Minnesota is 12th in the NBA on offense (115.8 points scored per game) and 18th on defense (115.8 points allowed).
- This season the Timberwolves are ranked eighth in the league in assists at 26.2 per game.
- The Timberwolves make 12.2 3-pointers per game and shoot 36.5% from beyond the arc, ranking 13th and 13th, respectively, in the NBA.
- In 2022-23, Minnesota has taken 61.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 38.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 71.6% of Minnesota's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 28.4% have been 3-pointers.
