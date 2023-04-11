On Tuesday, Nolan Arenado (coming off going 0-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -133) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has an OPS of .770, fueled by an OBP of .356 and a team-best slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage, and 104th in slugging.

Arenado has had a hit in nine of 10 games this season (90.0%), including multiple hits four times (40.0%).

He has hit a home run in one of 10 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Arenado has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings