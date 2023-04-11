After going 2-for-3 with two RBI in his last game, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .489, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .500.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 13th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.

Goldschmidt has recorded a hit in eight of 10 games this season (80.0%), including five multi-hit games (50.0%).

He has gone deep in one game this year.

In three games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings