The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has five walks while hitting .235.

Edman has gotten a hit in six of 10 games this year (60.0%), with multiple hits twice.

In 10 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Edman has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

