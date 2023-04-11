The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman has five walks while hitting .235.
  • Edman has gotten a hit in six of 10 games this year (60.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Edman has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.31).
  • The Rockies rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (12 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Rockies will send Freeland (2-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • This season, the 29-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 10th in WHIP (.789), and 77th in K/9 (4.3) among pitchers who qualify.
