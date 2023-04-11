The St. Louis Cardinals and Tyler O'Neill, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is batting .267 with a home run and two walks.

In six of 10 games this season (60.0%), O'Neill has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

O'Neill has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings