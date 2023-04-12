The St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies will play on Wednesday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET. Jose Urena will start for Colorado, aiming to shut down Nolan Arenado and company.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB action with 13 total home runs.

St. Louis is ninth in baseball, slugging .433.

The Cardinals are fourth in MLB with a .286 batting average.

St. Louis has the No. 21 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (49 total runs).

The Cardinals' .358 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Cardinals strike out 7.3 times per game, the third-best mark in MLB.

St. Louis' pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis has a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the third-worst WHIP in MLB (1.583).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jack Flaherty (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals, his third of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Flaherty will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging five frames per outing.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/7/2023 Brewers L 4-0 Away Jack Flaherty Brandon Woodruff 4/8/2023 Brewers W 6-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Eric Lauer 4/9/2023 Brewers L 6-1 Away Jake Woodford Freddy Peralta 4/10/2023 Rockies L 7-4 Away Steven Matz German Márquez 4/11/2023 Rockies W 9-6 Away Miles Mikolas Kyle Freeland 4/12/2023 Rockies - Away Jack Flaherty José Ureña 4/13/2023 Pirates - Home Jordan Montgomery Vince Velásquez 4/14/2023 Pirates - Home Jake Woodford Johan Oviedo 4/15/2023 Pirates - Home Steven Matz Roansy Contreras 4/16/2023 Pirates - Home Miles Mikolas Mitch Keller 4/17/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jack Flaherty Merrill Kelly

