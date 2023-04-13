Brendan Donovan -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the hill, on April 13 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

Vince Velásquez TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan has two home runs and four walks while hitting .214.

Donovan has picked up a hit in seven games this year (63.6%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season (27.3%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of 11 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings