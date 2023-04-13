The Minnesota Wild travel to face the Nashville Predators on Thursday, April 13, with the Predators victorious in three consecutive home games.

You can watch on ESPN+, BSSO, BSN, and BSWIX to see the Predators meet the Wild.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSN, and BSWIX

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/19/2023 Wild Predators 4-3 MIN 11/15/2022 Predators Wild 2-1 NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators rank 12th in goals against, giving up 229 total goals (2.9 per game) in NHL play.

The Predators' 216 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 28th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Predators have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Predators have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.1 goals-per-game average (21 total) over that time.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 - Matt Duchene 71 22 34 56 60 35 52.9% Tyson Barrie 83 13 41 54 44 31 - Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0% Thomas Novak 49 17 24 41 15 24 44.3%

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 215 total goals (2.6 per game), fifth in the NHL.

With 236 goals (2.9 per game), the Wild have the league's 24th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Wild are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that time.

Wild Key Players