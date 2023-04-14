Brendan Donovan -- 2-for-5 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on April 14 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Pirates.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is batting .234 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

Donovan has gotten a hit in eight of 12 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.

In 12 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In three games this season (25.0%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 41.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 25.0%.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

