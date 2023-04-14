On Friday, Nolan Arenado (coming off going 1-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.472) thanks to four extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 73rd in the league in slugging.

In 92.3% of his 13 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 13 games played this season, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Arenado has picked up an RBI in six games this year (46.2%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (30.8%).

He has scored at least once five times this season (38.5%), including one multi-run game.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 7 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings