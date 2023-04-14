Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Johan Oviedo) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (10) this season while batting .286 with six extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 69th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is seventh in slugging.
- Gorman has gotten a hit in eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in three games this year (27.3%), homering in 9.3% of his plate appearances.
- Gorman has driven in a run in five games this season (45.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (27.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In four of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- The Pirates rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, 1.3 per game).
- Oviedo (1-0) gets the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering five hits.
