Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will look to knock off Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -200 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +165 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run total has been set for the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -200 +165 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Cardinals have a record of 4-4.

The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over just once in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Cardinals failed to cover. The average over/under set by sportsbooks in St. Louis' past three contests has been 10.2, a run during which the Cardinals and their opponents have finished under each time.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won five of the nine games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (55.6%).

St. Louis has played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 66.7%.

In the 14 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for St. Louis, it has combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-10-0).

The Cardinals have had a spread set for just one matchup this season, and they did not cover.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-5 3-3 3-3 3-5 4-7 2-1

