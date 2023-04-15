The New York Knicks, Julius Randle included, face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last game, a 101-92 win versus the Heat, Randle tallied three points.

If you'd like to place a wager on Randle's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 25.1 24.3 Rebounds 7.5 10.0 7.1 Assists 3.5 4.1 3.9 PRA 35.5 39.2 35.3 PR -- 35.1 31.4 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Julius Randle's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Julius Randle Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 19.5% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.6 per contest.

He's put up 8.3 threes per game, or 21.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Randle's opponents, the Cavaliers, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 98.7 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.0.

The Cavaliers are the best defensive squad in the league, giving up 106.9 points per game.

The Cavaliers give up 41.2 rebounds per game, ranking second in the NBA.

The Cavaliers are the best squad in the NBA, allowing 23.0 assists per contest.

The Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Julius Randle vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 38 36 13 4 8 0 0 12/4/2022 35 18 9 4 1 0 0 10/30/2022 33 15 9 7 0 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Randle or any of his Knicks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.