Cardinals vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (6-9) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (9-6) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Cardinals coming out on top. Game time is at 2:15 PM ET on April 16.
The Cardinals will call on Miles Mikolas (0-1) against the Pirates and Mitch Keller (1-0).
Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Cardinals vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 6, Pirates 5.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Cardinals have a record of 4-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Cardinals failed to cover.
- This season, the Cardinals have been favored 10 times and won five of those games.
- St. Louis has played as favorites of -185 or more twice this season and lost both games.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 64.9% chance to win.
- St. Louis has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 62 (4.1 per game).
- The Cardinals have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 11
|@ Rockies
|W 9-6
|Miles Mikolas vs Kyle Freeland
|April 12
|@ Rockies
|W 7-4
|Jack Flaherty vs José Ureña
|April 13
|Pirates
|L 5-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Vince Velásquez
|April 14
|Pirates
|W 3-0
|Jake Woodford vs Johan Oviedo
|April 15
|Pirates
|L 6-3
|Steven Matz vs Roansy Contreras
|April 16
|Pirates
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Mitch Keller
|April 17
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Merrill Kelly
|April 18
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Drey Jameson
|April 19
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Jake Woodford vs Madison Bumgarner
|April 21
|@ Mariners
|-
|Steven Matz vs George Kirby
|April 22
|@ Mariners
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Luis Castillo
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.