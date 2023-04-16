The Memphis Grizzlies are 4-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Sunday, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 119 - Lakers 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 4)

Grizzlies (- 4) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



The Grizzlies have covered less often than the Lakers this season, tallying an ATS record of 37-41-4, compared to the 40-39-3 mark of the Lakers.

When the spread is set as 4 or more this season, Memphis (23-19-4) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Los Angeles (12-18-2) does as the underdog (37.5%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Los Angeles and its opponents are more successful (52.4% of the time) than Memphis and its opponents (45.1%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Lakers are 23-28, while the Grizzlies are 48-15 as moneyline favorites.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

Memphis is posting 116.9 points per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) this season, while giving up 113 points per contest (11th-ranked).

This year, the Grizzlies rank ninth in the league in assists, dishing out 26 per game.

The Grizzlies are draining 12 treys per game (16th-ranked in NBA) this year, while sporting a 35.1% three-point percentage (22nd-ranked).

So far this season, Memphis has taken 62.8% two-pointers, accounting for 72.5% of the team's baskets. It has shot 37.2% from beyond the arc (27.5% of the team's baskets).

