Top Player Prop Bets for Grizzlies vs. Lakers NBA Playoffs Game 1 on April 16, 2023
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 2:21 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Bookmakers have set player props for Ja Morant, Anthony Davis and others when the Memphis Grizzlies host the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (-120)
|6.5 (+100)
|8.5 (+115)
|1.5 (-133)
- Morant has racked up 26.2 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 1.3 points less than Sunday's points prop total.
- Morant has grabbed 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (6.5).
- Morant has averaged 8.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than Sunday's assist over/under (8.5).
- Morant has averaged the same amount of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Sunday (1.5).
Jaren Jackson Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (-125)
|7.5 (-128)
|0.5 (-238)
|1.5 (-111)
- Sunday's over/under for Jaren Jackson Jr. is 19.5. That is 0.9 more than his season average.
- He averages 0.8 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 7.5.
- Jackson has averaged one assist this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Sunday.
- His 1.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his over/under on Sunday.
Desmond Bane Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (-125)
|5.5 (+115)
|4.5 (+125)
|2.5 (-161)
- The 21.5 points Desmond Bane scores per game are 1.0 less than his over/under on Sunday.
- Bane has pulled down five boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (5.5).
- Bane has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Sunday's over/under.
- Bane's 2.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Sunday.
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (-110)
|13.5 (-125)
|2.5 (-105)
|0.5 (+250)
- Davis' 25.9 points per game are 0.4 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- Davis averages 1.0 fewer rebound than his over/under on Sunday (which is 13.5).
- Davis averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Sunday's over/under.
- Davis, at 0.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Sunday.
LeBron James Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-110)
|8.5 (-115)
|6.5 (+105)
|2.5 (-125)
- Sunday's over/under for LeBron James is 28.5 points. That's 0.4 fewer than his season average of 28.9.
- James has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (8.3) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (8.5).
- James' season-long assist average -- 6.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Sunday's assist prop bet value (6.5).
- James has connected on 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).
