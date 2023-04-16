Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Paul Goldschmidt -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on April 16 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has 18 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .456.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 68th in the league in slugging.
- In 80.0% of his games this season (12 of 15), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (40.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in one of 15 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Goldschmidt has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.33 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 17 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.57 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.57 ERA ranks 46th, 1.358 WHIP ranks 59th, and 11.2 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
