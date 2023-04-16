On Sunday, Tommy Edman (.212 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, six walks and an RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is batting .250 with a double, a home run and seven walks.
  • Edman has gotten a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), including three multi-hit games (21.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Edman has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored at least once four times this season (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.33 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Keller (1-0) takes the mound for the Pirates in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.57 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 3.57 ERA ranks 46th, 1.358 WHIP ranks 59th, and 11.2 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
