The Memphis Grizzlies, Tyus Jones included, take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Jones put up 10 points and nine assists in his last game, which ended in a 137-114 win against the Bucks.

Below, we break down Jones' stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 10.3 9.9 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 3.0 Assists 3.5 5.2 7.1 PRA -- 18 20 PR -- 12.8 12.9 3PM 0.5 1.5 1.6



Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Lakers

Jones has taken 8.9 shots per game this season and made 3.9 per game, which account for 9.4% and 8.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Jones is averaging 4.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Jones' opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.1.

The Lakers are the 20th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 116.6 points per game.

The Lakers give up 44.9 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the NBA.

The Lakers give up 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers are ranked 18th in the NBA, allowing 12.5 makes per contest.

Tyus Jones vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 34 16 3 3 1 0 0 2/28/2023 14 7 1 4 1 0 2 1/20/2023 20 20 1 2 4 0 0

