Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will look to find success Merrill Kelly when he starts for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at 7:45 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.

The favored Cardinals have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +140. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinalsgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -165 +140 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Cardinals and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Cardinals failed to cover.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won 54.5% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (6-5).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, St. Louis has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 62.3%.

St. Louis has combined with opponents to go over the total six times this season for a 6-10-0 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have had a spread set for only one game this season, and they did not cover.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-6 3-3 4-4 3-5 5-8 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.