The St. Louis Cardinals and Tyler O'Neill, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .255.
  • O'Neill has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In 15 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • O'Neill has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In five of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.47).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.11 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering one hit.
  • The 34-year-old has put up a 4.11 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .196 to opposing hitters.
