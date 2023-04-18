Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will hit the field against the St. Louis Cardinals and starter Jordan Montgomery on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET at Busch Stadium.
Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +140 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run total has been listed for the game.
Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cardinals
|-165
|+140
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Cardinals have a record of 5-4.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Cardinals did not cover its most recent game with a spread. St. Louis' last three contests have finished above the total, and the average total during that stretch was 8.5.
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals have gone 6-6 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).
- St. Louis has a record of 2-2 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (50% winning percentage).
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Cardinals a 62.3% chance to win.
- St. Louis has played in 17 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times (7-10-0).
- The Cardinals have had a spread set for only one outing this season, and they did not cover.
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-7
|3-3
|4-4
|3-6
|5-9
|2-1
