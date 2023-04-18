Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will hit the field against the St. Louis Cardinals and starter Jordan Montgomery on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +140 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run total has been listed for the game.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -165 +140 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Cardinals have a record of 5-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals did not cover its most recent game with a spread. St. Louis' last three contests have finished above the total, and the average total during that stretch was 8.5.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have gone 6-6 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

St. Louis has a record of 2-2 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Cardinals a 62.3% chance to win.

St. Louis has played in 17 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times (7-10-0).

The Cardinals have had a spread set for only one outing this season, and they did not cover.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-7 3-3 4-4 3-6 5-9 2-1

