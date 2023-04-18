Golden Knights vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
The Winnipeg Jets take the road to play the Vegas Golden Knights for the first game of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Tuesday, April 18, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM. Bookmakers list the Jets as underdogs in this matchup, assigning them +130 moneyline odds against the Golden Knights (-150).
Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-150)
|Jets (+130)
|-
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have put together a 34-20 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Vegas is 22-11 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 60.0% chance to win.
Jets Betting Insights
- This season the Jets have been an underdog 33 times, and won 15, or 45.5%, of those games.
- Winnipeg is 7-13 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +130 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Jets have a 43.5% chance to win.
Golden Knights vs. Jets Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|246 (21st)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|224 (10th)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|52 (16th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|42 (7th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Vegas hit the over three times.
- During their past 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is the same as their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 267 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights rank 11th in total goals against, conceding 2.7 goals per game (225 total) in NHL play.
- With a +42 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.
Jets Advanced Stats
- In Winnipeg's past 10 games, it has hit the over twice.
- In their last 10 games, the Jets and their opponents are scoring 0.2 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.4 goals.
- The Jets' 246 total goals (three per game) rank 21st in the NHL.
- The Jets have conceded 2.7 goals per game, 224 total, the 10th-fewest among league teams.
- Their +22 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.
