Nolan Arenado -- batting .300 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Drey Jameson on the hill, on April 18 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson

Drey Jameson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .443, fueled by five extra-base hits.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 66th in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Arenado has gotten a hit in 14 of 17 games this year (82.4%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (41.2%).

In 17 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In 35.3% of his games this year, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in six of 17 games (35.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings