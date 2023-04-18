The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (hitting .256 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, seven walks and six RBI), battle starter Drey Jameson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Drey Jameson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .452 this season while batting .322 with 13 walks and 10 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 74th in the league in slugging.

In 81.3% of his 16 games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has homered in one game this season.

In six games this season (37.5%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings