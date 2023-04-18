Tommy Edman -- hitting .250 with a double, a home run, six walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Drey Jameson on the mound, on April 18 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman has a double, a home run and seven walks while batting .255.
  • In nine of 16 games this year (56.3%) Edman has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 16 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Edman has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 5
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 23 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • The Diamondbacks will look to Jameson (2-0) in his second start this season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed four scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
