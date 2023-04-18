Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Tommy Edman -- hitting .250 with a double, a home run, six walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Drey Jameson on the mound, on April 18 at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has a double, a home run and seven walks while batting .255.
- In nine of 16 games this year (56.3%) Edman has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 16 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Edman has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|5
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 23 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- The Diamondbacks will look to Jameson (2-0) in his second start this season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed four scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
