On Tuesday, Tyler O'Neill (.242 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Drey Jameson. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .255.
  • In 10 of 16 games this year (62.5%) O'Neill has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (18.8%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 16 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • O'Neill has driven in a run in three games this season (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In five of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.38 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (23 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will look to Jameson (2-0) in his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw four scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
