The injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) ahead of their NBA playoffs opening round game 2 with the Miami Heat (44-38) currently features two players. The playoff matchup begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 19 from Fiserv Forum.

The Heat will try for another victory over the Bucks after a 130-117 win on Sunday. Jimmy Butler led the way with a team-leading 35 points in the win for the Heat, while Khris Middleton put up 33 points in the loss for the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Questionable Back 31.1 11.8 5.7 Wesley Matthews SG Out Calf 3.4 2.2 0.7

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2 Nikola Jovic PF Out Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN

Bucks Season Insights

The 116.9 points per game the Bucks average are 7.1 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).

When Milwaukee scores more than 109.8 points, it is 47-8.

The Bucks have been racking up 117.8 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 116.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Milwaukee makes 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league), 2.7 more than its opponents (12.1). It is shooting 36.8% from deep (10th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 35.4%.

The Bucks average 114.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (ninth in the league), and give up 109.4 points per 100 possessions (fourth in the NBA).

Heat Season Insights

The Heat score only 3.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Bucks give up to opponents (113.3).

Miami is 19-6 when it scores more than 113.3 points.

While the Heat are posting 109.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their past 10 games, producing 114.8 a contest.

Miami makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.4% from deep (27th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 36.7%.

The Heat's 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in the NBA, and the 110.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank ninth in the league.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -8 220.5

