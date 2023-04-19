Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 19
Wednesday's contest at Busch Stadium has the Arizona Diamondbacks (11-7) going head to head against the St. Louis Cardinals (7-11) at 1:15 PM ET (on April 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Diamondbacks, so expect a competitive matchup.
The St. Louis Cardinals will give the nod to Jake Woodford (0-2, 5.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Madison Bumgarner (0-2, 7.90 ERA).
Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Cardinals 5.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Cardinals have a record of 4-5.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Cardinals did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 13 times this season and won six, or 46.2%, of those games.
- St. Louis has played as favorites of -185 or more twice this season and lost both games.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 64.9% chance to win.
- St. Louis has scored 77 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 14
|Pirates
|W 3-0
|Jake Woodford vs Johan Oviedo
|April 15
|Pirates
|L 6-3
|Steven Matz vs Roansy Contreras
|April 16
|Pirates
|W 5-4
|Miles Mikolas vs Mitch Keller
|April 17
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-3
|Jack Flaherty vs Merrill Kelly
|April 18
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-7
|Jordan Montgomery vs Drey Jameson
|April 19
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Jake Woodford vs Madison Bumgarner
|April 21
|@ Mariners
|-
|Steven Matz vs George Kirby
|April 22
|@ Mariners
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Luis Castillo
|April 23
|@ Mariners
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Chris Flexen
|April 24
|@ Giants
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Alex Cobb
|April 25
|@ Giants
|-
|Jake Woodford vs Sean Manaea
