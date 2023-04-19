The St. Louis Cardinals (7-11) will rely on Paul Goldschmidt when they host Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (11-7) at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, April 19. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:15 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Cardinals (-185). The over/under is 10 runs for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Time: 1:15 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Jake Woodford - STL (0-2, 5.65 ERA) vs Madison Bumgarner - ARI (0-2, 7.90 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Cardinals and Diamondbacks matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cardinals (-185) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $15.41 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Nolan Gorman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 13 games this season and won six (46.2%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals have a 4-5 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Diamondbacks have come away with nine wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win three times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+110) Dylan Carlson 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+130) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (-125) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 2nd Win NL Central +170 - 2nd

