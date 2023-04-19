Desmond Bane and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Bane totaled 22 points and six assists in his last game, which ended in a 128-112 loss versus the Lakers.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Bane, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 21.5 23.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.0 4.6 Assists 4.5 4.4 5.3 PRA 34.5 30.9 33.5 PR -- 26.5 28.2 3PM 2.5 2.9 3.2



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Desmond Bane has made 7.8 shots per game, which accounts for 12.6% of his team's total makes.

He's made 2.9 threes per game, or 16.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bane's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.1 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

The Lakers allow 116.6 points per contest, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 44.9 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 25th-ranked squad in the league.

The Lakers concede 25.7 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

The Lakers give up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

Desmond Bane vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 37 22 5 6 3 0 0 3/7/2023 35 7 5 5 0 1 0 2/28/2023 30 16 5 3 0 1 4 1/20/2023 33 16 8 6 2 0 1

